Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passes away

Salman Khan mourned the demise of his nephew. (Photo: Abdullah Khan/Instagram) Salman Khan mourned the demise of his nephew. (Photo: Abdullah Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 38. Mateen Khan, Salim Khan’s cousin brother confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

“Abdullah died of heart failure, he was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a long time and then was shifted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago as his heart condition had become more complicated. He then died on Monday, as his heart stopped functioning. He was such a loving person. He used to love bodybuilding and was a total fitness enthusiast,” Mateen Khan told us.

Salman Khan mourned the demise of his nephew and shared an old picture posing with Abdullah. He wrote, “Will always love you…”

Will always love you… pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020

Singer-actor Iulia Vantur also posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, “as you said ‘we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome.’ @aaba81 u left too soon 🏼 ️ #realstrong #rip”. Salman’s Jai Ho co-actor, Daisy Shah also mourned Abdullah’s demise. She she shared a picture with Abdullah and captioned it, “Will always love you my bestie… #restinpeace ️”

Here are some photos and videos Abdullah Khan shared with Salman Khan on his Instagram handle:

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast and a bodybuilder, Abdullah also had a fitness accessories line Real Strong, which contributed a part of its sales to support the Indian Armed Forces.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd