Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passes away

Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 38. Mateen Khan, Salim Khan’s cousin brother confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.
“Abdullah died of heart failure, he was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a long time and then was shifted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago as his heart condition had become more complicated. He then died on Monday, as his heart stopped functioning. He was such a loving person. He used to love bodybuilding and was a total fitness enthusiast,” Mateen Khan told us.
Salman Khan mourned the demise of his nephew and shared an old picture posing with Abdullah. He wrote, “Will always love you…”
Will always love you… pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020
Singer-actor Iulia Vantur also posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, “as you said ‘we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome.’ @aaba81 u left too soon 🏼 ️ #realstrong #rip”. Salman’s Jai Ho co-actor, Daisy Shah also mourned Abdullah’s demise. She she shared a picture with Abdullah and captioned it, “Will always love you my bestie… #restinpeace ️”
Here are some photos and videos Abdullah Khan shared with Salman Khan on his Instagram handle:
View this post on Instagram
NO CAPTION NEEDED….. REAL STRONG WITH THE STRONGEST!!!!!! ❤❤❤❤ MY KHAN SAB !!!!! @beingsalmankhan . . #REALSTRONG #BEINGSTRONG #BEINGHUMAN #WEARPRIDE #INHONOUROFREALHEROES #heisnotheavy #heismybrother #salmankhan #thisishowweroll #whateverittakes #cantstopwontstop #bigguy #butiamstill #TheOnlyPrime
View this post on Instagram
@realstrong.in and @beingsalmankhan Wishing A very Happy Holi to the Real Heroes of India. Warm Holi wishes to all the Heroes of our country who are always there to protect us and guard us from the enemies………………. #thisishowweroll #cantstopwontstop #pieceofiron #RealStrong #inhonorofrealheroes #wearpride #happyholi #armyinspired #combatdefendtshirt #combatHonourfullsleeve #olive #beige #jaihind #getyourstoday #beingsalmankhan #salmankhan #TigerKhan with #TheOnlyPrime
View this post on Instagram
@beingsalmankhan Wears REAL STRONG ® IN HONOR OF REAL HEROES…………………………….. I TAKE IMMENSE PRIDE IN PRESENTING THE FIRST COLLECTION OF REAL STRONG!!!! A Part Of The Sales Goes To The Welfare Of Causes For The Armed Forces OUR REAL HEROES!!! Your Contribution Helps Us Wear Our PRIDE Like We Help You Wear Yours. Welcome To The REAL STRONG FAMILY…………. www.realstrong.in !!!!!!!!! #thisishowweroll #cantstopwontstop #REALSTRONG #Activewear #wearpride #inhonorofrealheroes #indianarmy #indiandefence #honor #respect #sacrifice #TheOnlyPrime #salutes
View this post on Instagram
@realstrong.in Part 3! WHEN THE STRONGEST FLEXES WITH REAL STRONG!!!! #thisishowweroll #cantstopwontstop #pieceofiron #realstrong #inhonorofrealheroes #wearpride #RS #Activewear #madeinindia #comingsoon #sports #athletic #muscle #oldschool #bodybuilding #beingsalmankhan #beinghuman #strongest #respect #inspiration #family #khansab #theonlyprime
View this post on Instagram
@realstrong.in PART 2 WHEN REAL STRONG MEETS THE STRONGEST………. SWAGGGGGGGGG!!! @beingsalmankhan !!!!!!!! NEW YEAR ! NEW BEGINNING!!!!! SURPRISE COMING REAL SOON!!!!! COUNTDOWN BEGINS!!! Tick!! Tickkk!! Tickkkkkkkk!! #thisishowweroll #cantstopwontstop #pieceofiron #realstrong #inhonorofrealheroes #wearpride #RS #Activewear #sports #athletic #athleisure #muscle #bodybuilding #pump #swag #countdown #beingsalmankhan #beinghuman #strongest #2018 #inspiration #motivation #mentor #family #KhanSab #TheOnlyPrime
View this post on Instagram
@realstrong.in When Real Strong Meets The Strongest!!! Tigerrrrrrrrrrrrrr!! #KhanSab COMING SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNN! REAL SOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RealStrong #Beinghuman #tigerzindahai #comingsoon #salmankhan #beingsalmankhan #strongest #motivation #inspiration #mentor #family #Tiger #TheOnlyPrime
View this post on Instagram
No Caption Needed… I am anyways very light Only 122 kg!!!!!! 😂❤❤❤. www.realstrong.in . . #Repost @beingsalmankhan (@get_repost) ・・・ I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81. . . #realstrong #wearpride #inhonourofrealheroes #beingstrong #strength #courage #honour #gratitude #thankyou #love #family #respect #salmankhan #whenrealstrongmeetsthestrongest #thisishowweroll #cantstopwontstop #builtforwar #theonlyprime
Apart from being a fitness enthusiast and a bodybuilder, Abdullah also had a fitness accessories line Real Strong, which contributed a part of its sales to support the Indian Armed Forces.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.