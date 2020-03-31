Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passes away

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Published: March 31, 2020 10:12:22 am
abdullah khan salman khan nephew dead Salman Khan mourned the demise of his nephew. (Photo: Abdullah Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 38. Mateen Khan, Salim Khan’s cousin brother confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

“Abdullah died of heart failure, he was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a long time and then was shifted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago as his heart condition had become more complicated. He then died on Monday, as his heart stopped functioning. He was such a loving person. He used to love bodybuilding and was a total fitness enthusiast,” Mateen Khan told us.

Salman Khan mourned the demise of his nephew and shared an old picture posing with Abdullah. He wrote, “Will always love you…”

Singer-actor Iulia Vantur also posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, “as you said ‘we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome.’ @aaba81 u left too soon 🏼 ️ #realstrong #rip”. Salman’s Jai Ho co-actor, Daisy Shah also mourned Abdullah’s demise. She she shared a picture with Abdullah and captioned it, “Will always love you my bestie… #restinpeace ️”

 

Will always love you my bestie… #restinpeace ❤️

Here are some photos and videos Abdullah Khan shared with Salman Khan on his Instagram handle:

Khan Sab.. 💕

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast and a bodybuilder, Abdullah also had a fitness accessories line Real Strong, which contributed a part of its sales to support the Indian Armed Forces.

