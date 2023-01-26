Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat along with fans, says he will wait for his turn to meet Pathaan actor

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was spotted waiting outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat to catch a glimpse of the Pathaan actor. Abdu joined hundreds of fans gathered outside SRK’s house with a sweet message for King Khan. Abdu was also heard saying “I love Shah Rukh Khan” multiple times.

Abdu was seen hanging a placard around his neck which read, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.” From the sunroof of his car, Abdu waved and smiled at people gathered outside SRK’s house. Earlier in an interview, Abdu had opened up about his favourite celebrity and had revealed that he wants to work with Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan hit theatres on January 25. The film has emerged as a blockbuster after positive reviews from both the audience and critics. It has collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to mint Rs 65 crore on its second day in India.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie three stars. A part of the review read, “The film comes at a time when Bollywood, and SRK have been under siege. ‘Pathaan’ is that sateek jawaab of this beleaguered pathaan, who manages multiple feats in his come-back after a clutch of medium-bad to terrible films: gives it those ones to the #BoycottBollywood brigade, pulls off the dishy-and-dishevelled look rippling those abs.”