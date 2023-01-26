scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat along with fans, says he will wait for his turn to meet Pathaan actor

Abdu Rozik reached Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and joined hundreds of fans waiting to meet the Bollywood superstar. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also had a special message for SRK.

abdu rozikAbdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was spotted waiting outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat to catch a glimpse of the Pathaan actor. Abdu joined hundreds of fans gathered outside SRK’s house with a sweet message for King Khan. Abdu was also heard saying “I love Shah Rukh Khan” multiple times.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Abdu was seen hanging a placard around his neck which read, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.” From the sunroof of his car, Abdu waved and smiled at people gathered outside SRK’s house. Earlier in an interview, Abdu had opened up about his favourite celebrity and had revealed that he wants to work with Shah Rukh.

Abdu Rozik (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abdu Rozik (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abdu Rozik (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan hit theatres on January 25. The film has emerged as a blockbuster after positive reviews from both the audience and critics. It has collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to mint Rs 65 crore on its second day in India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Google’s changes in Android mean to Indian users
What Google’s changes in Android mean to Indian users
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Also read |Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan delivers Bollywood’s biggest opening day with Rs 57 crore, film will join Rs 100 crore club on Republic Day

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie three stars. A part of the review read, “The film comes at a time when Bollywood, and SRK have been under siege. ‘Pathaan’ is that sateek jawaab of this beleaguered pathaan, who manages multiple feats in his come-back after a clutch of medium-bad to terrible films: gives it those ones to the #BoycottBollywood brigade, pulls off the dishy-and-dishevelled look rippling those abs.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 20:57 IST
Next Story

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday as per Hindu calendar: ‘May the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you, Abhishek’

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close