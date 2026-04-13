‘Ab mujhe chale jaana hai’: Asha Bhosle embraced the idea of death, said she wanted to go while still singing

India has been mourning the loss of the legendary singer, Asha Bhosle, who died on Sunday, at the age of 92, after a brief illness. Tributes from her peers in the film industry have been pouring in on social media. Bhosle, who sang over 12,000 songs till her last breath, believed in living a fuller life, embracing the idea of death in her final years. In a recent interview, music director Shamir Tandon recalled working with the singer, whom he described as a mother figure in his life.

The duo collaborated for the famous song ‘Kitne Ajeeb Rishte’ in the National Award-winning film, Page 3. During a conversation with ANI, he shared how Asha told her she was ready for death, while recording one of her last songs. “One of her last songs in Hindi has been done by me, which is written by my dear friend Prasoon Joshi. Uske bol hain: Jaane do, jaane do, khud se milna hai, jaane do (Let me go, let me go, I want to meet myself, let me go).”