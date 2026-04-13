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‘Ab mujhe chale jaana hai’: Asha Bhosle embraced the idea of death, said she wanted to go while still singing
Late legendary singer Asha Bhosle embraced the idea of death in the last few years and said that she wants to go while still singing.
India has been mourning the loss of the legendary singer, Asha Bhosle, who died on Sunday, at the age of 92, after a brief illness. Tributes from her peers in the film industry have been pouring in on social media. Bhosle, who sang over 12,000 songs till her last breath, believed in living a fuller life, embracing the idea of death in her final years. In a recent interview, music director Shamir Tandon recalled working with the singer, whom he described as a mother figure in his life.
The duo collaborated for the famous song ‘Kitne Ajeeb Rishte’ in the National Award-winning film, Page 3. During a conversation with ANI, he shared how Asha told her she was ready for death, while recording one of her last songs. “One of her last songs in Hindi has been done by me, which is written by my dear friend Prasoon Joshi. Uske bol hain: Jaane do, jaane do, khud se milna hai, jaane do (Let me go, let me go, I want to meet myself, let me go).”
The composer further revealed that Asha Bhosle related to the lyrics a lot. She continued, “Woh kehti thi ki ab bass bahut ho gaya, ab mujhe bahut ache tarike se chale jana hai. Khud se milne jana hai. (She used to say that she now wishes to go away peacefully and find herself again.”
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A few years ago, during a podcast on Couple of Things, hosted by Amrita Rao and Anmol, Bhosle expressed her last wish to go while singing. She said in Hindi, “Meri khud ki iccha aisi hai ki gaate gaate hi main chali jau. Yehi meri iccha hai. Abhi mujhe seekhne ka kuch nahi hai (My only wish is to die singing. That’s my last wish. I don’t have anything left to learn).”
The late singer further added, “Gaana meri life hai. Bachpan se gaya hai. 3 saal se classical, Baba ka sikhaya. Puri life usmein chali gayi hai. Film line mein 82 years ho gaye hai. Abhi jake yeh iccha hai ki gaate gaate mera dam nikle. Mujhe sabse zyada khushi hogi ki main gaate gaati jau (Singing is my life. I have been doing that since the age of 3 with my father. I spent my entire life doing that. It’s been 82 years in the film industry. Now, all I want is to die singing. I will be the happiest if I keep singing through my last days).”
Asha Bhosle last rites
Asha Bhosle’s funeral will be held today, April 13, at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Her mortal remains will be kept at her Lower Parel residence from 10 am to 3 pm for her family members and friends to pay their final respects. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm, and she will be cremated with full state honours.
Her last appearance was at Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding, on March 5.