Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
AB de Villiers retires: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and other B-town celebs wish the cricketer a happy life ahead

AB de Villiers retires: Just like his many other fans, his followers in the entertainment business including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Saiyami Kher and others are disheartened about not seeing the ace-cricketer back on the field.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 10:09:46 am
anushka sharma reacts on ab de villiers retirement Anushka Sharma wished husband Virat Kohli’s dear friend and cricketer AB De Villiers luck as he retires from international crickert.
AB de Villiers, the frontman of South Africa’s cricket team, shocked not only the cricket fraternity but everyone across the world as he announced retirement from all formats of cricket after an illustrious career of 14 years. And just like his many other fans, his followers in the entertainment business are disheartened about not seeing the ace-cricketer back on the field. Pari actor Anushka Sharma who has a special connection to the world of cricket, courtesy, her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, took to Twitter to wish De Villiers and his wife Danielle a happy life ahead.

Writing highly of the international cricketer, Anushka, in her tweet, wrote, “In life, what we do to positively impact the lives of others has greater meaning than what we accomplish for ourselves. You’ve managed to do both beautifully & always with such grace & integrity. Wishing you & Danielle a blessed, happy life ahead 🙏 @ABdeVilliers17 @DanielleDV27.” Virat and De Villiers’ friendship is no news for the cricket fans. The two cricket stars have a mutual admiration for each other’s game. Both of them play for IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and presumably, Anushka has also known the South African star quite closely.

Other than Anushka, Arjun Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, a cricket enthusiast and television actor Nakuul Mehta also applauded the cricketer for giving the audience great cricketing experience. Arjun tweeted, “Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17, what a spectacularly proud cricketing career you’ve had! Your game will be talked about for years to come. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors. #ABDevilliers.”

Saddened by the sudden announcement, Mirzya actor Saiyami requested AB de Villiers to play a little longer. She wrote, “Oh noooo @ABdeVilliers17 please play a little longer. Please 😢.”

Check out what actors are saying on the retirement of De Villiers:

While announcing retirement, De Villiers said in a statement, “After 114 test matches, 228 one day internationals and 78 T20 internationals it is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest I’m tired.”

