Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Aayush Sharma’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram passes away, actor shares tribute: ‘You will be dearly missed…’

Aayush Sharma informed his followers about the demise of his ailing grandfather, Pandit Sukh Ram.

May 11, 2022 12:25:10 pm
aayush sharmaAayush Sharma shared a statement on his grandfather's death. (Photo: Instagram/ Aayush Sharma)

Actor Aayush Sharma took to Instagram and informed his followers about the death of his grandfather, former Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram. He had reportedly suffered a brain stroke. The 95-year-old former politician’s health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon, after which the family decided to airlift him to Delhi on Saturday.

Aayush Sharma wrote on Instagram, “With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you’re gone, I know you’ll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace, Dadaji. You will be dearly missed.”

On Monday evening, Aayush Sharma had slammed reports about his grandfather passing away.

Mentioning that his grandfather is fighting the tough battle bravely, Aayush wrote in an Instagram post on Monday evening, “My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely.”

Aayush Sharma also urged the media to not publish false news regarding Pandit Sukh Ram, and requested everyone to pray for his grandfather’s quick recovery. He further wrote, “To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers.”

On the work front, Aayush Sharma will be seen next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside superstar Salman Khan.

