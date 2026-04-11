‘Salman ki behen tere saath kya kar rahi hai?’: Aayush Sharma says his father was shocked when Arpita’s family agreed to the marriage

Aayush Sharma got married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan in 2014, but the duo’s love story wasn’t the most smooth sailing boat. While the Dabangg actor was supportive of their relationship and even suggested marriage, it was Aayush’s parents who weren’t convinced about the decision. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his parents’ reaction to his relationship with Arpita and the first meeting of their families.

During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Aayush shared how his first meeting with Salman Khan turned into the big decision of the couple tying the knot.

Once Salman Khan found out about their relationship, he asked to meet Aayush. During the meeting, he enquired about their future plans, and Arpita shared that they hoped to get married within a year. Interestingly, Aayush’s parents were still unaware of their relationship at the time.

“I didn’t know myself, how could I have told my parents? I just walked in and said Hi, was asked if I will marry her and I said yes. I walked out knowing that I am getting married in a year. I had no idea where life had taken me. So, then I had to tell my parents. They were introducing me to their family, when I was thinking, how do I tell my dad?” he said.

Aayush admitted he often questioned why Arpita’s family was okay with the relationship given his financial situation.

“I always wondered, ‘What were they thinking?’ because I wasn’t making any money. Somewhere down the line, I always used to suspect that it’s quite weird. I have seen in movies that the boy is asked about how much he earns. Who gets their daughter or sister married to someone like me, who wasn’t even making any money at that point of time? Of course, I belonged to a certain family but that wasn’t me in Mumbai,” he said.

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When Arpita met Aayush’s family

Recalling the time his family met Arpita, he revealed, “My mom asked if she was Salman’s sister. I told my dad that she was my girlfriend. He said, ‘Uski (Salman) behen tere saath kya karahi hai? He had a weird expression on his face and then told him that we are getting married. He asked, ‘What is going on here?’ First you wanted to study, then you fought to become an actor, and now you are saying that you want to get married.”

Aayush also shared that his father was skeptical if he was truthful to Arpita’s family about his financial situation.

“My father said, ‘You are just 24, you don’t even have facial hair yet’. And, he was actually quite interested to know what the family saw in me? He wanted to go and tell them that I don’t do anything, because he thought I lied and I made false promises.”

When the families met

He subtly dropped hints when he met them to clarify the reality in case Aayush had misled them.

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“He told them, ‘You have a big heart. I wouldn’t have given my daughter to someone like him, he doesn’t earn anything’. He was giving them all these hints to prepare them. He even told them that he earns just 30-40K and I gave him his house.”

However, Salman Khan was confident about Aayush’s potential and he showed trust in him. “Salman Bhai said that he is aware of all this. He said, ‘I think he has potential, I will train him’. My dad was still doubtful about my potential. I told my father that I don’t know if I want to become an actor or not. He saw my first release and told me that I don’t know how to act. He said, ‘Vo baat nahi hai, kuch special nahi hai’. I respected that. He praised me after my second film,” he concluded.

Arpita Khan Sharma was adopted by the Khan family as an infant and shares a close bond with Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma and Arpita tied the knot on November 18, 2014, and have two children — son Ahil and daughter Ayat.