Aayush Sharma recalls the mean comment directed at daughter Ayat that convinced him not to share pictures of his kids on social media

Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma have restricted the number of photos and videos of their two kids that they share on social media. The actor said in an interview that it is his fault if his kids–Ahil and Ayat–get trolled on social media, as he is the one who shared content featuring them in the first place.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ayush said that a video of his daughter attracted trolls who commented about her appearance. Aayush and Arpita decided that they ‘don’t need to do this to our kids, we don’t need to put them out there.’ The Antim actor is fine with sharing pictures once in a while but “subjecting them to incessant trolling is unfair to them,” he said. He doesn’t want his children to grow up with ‘insecurity’ about their physical appearances.

Ayush said, “I have just decided that when they grow up if they decide to be out there, it’s their thing. They should be old enough to enter the world of social media and be wise enough to take criticism or comments. They are too young, at this point.”

The actor also revealed that though he ignores comments on his social media posts, it is Arpita who tends to get emotional when any of her family members, be it Salman Khan or Arbaaz Khan or her kids, get trolled on social media. She even wishes to give it back to the haters, but Aayush has advised her not to.

Aayush was recently seen in Antim: The Final Truth, with his brother-in-law Salman. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film released in cinema halls on November 26. The action-thriller is a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern.