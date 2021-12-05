Aayush Sharma reveals he was a background dancer in ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ song: ‘Saw Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform’

Actor Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who can currently be seen with him in Antim: The Final Truth, has revealed that he was a background dancer in the music video of the “Dilli Wali Girlfriend” song, from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Speaking at Agenda AajTak, he said that he performed with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the song.

He said, “I got to know that in Mehboob Studios Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani shoot was happening. I called my friend and asked to give me some work in the background. I told him that I will get to learn how shooting happens if I work in the background. So, I was roaming in YJHD’s song Dilli Wali Girlfriend. For the first time, I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform and how shoots take place. This was my first visit to Mehboob Studios. So, the biggest excitement was going to Mehboob Studios for this song.”

Born in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the actor made his debut in Bollywood with 2018’s romantic drama LoveYatri, opposite Warina Hussain. The actor is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. Antim: The Final Truth is only his second film, and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Antim released in theatres on November 26. While the film had a mediocre start at the box office, it picked up thanks to good word-of-mouth and is now being considered a success. Thus far, the film has collected Rs 30.60 crore.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote in her review, “Aayush Sharma looks as if he could get into a character, once he stops playing a type. He may notionally be the lead, and he manages to snaffle a bare-chested scene or two, but make no mistake, the biggest lines are all Salman Khan’s.”