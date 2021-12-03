Aayush Sharma says when he buys a car, people think he ‘got it from Salman Khan’: ‘I also have money’

Antim actor Aayush Sharma changed his avatar for his second outing with Salman Khan after his debut film Loveyatri. The actor, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita, opened up in a recent interview about how he is perceived by people but has now learnt to take negative comments in his stride.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush shared, “Unfortunately, in my life, it is like, you do the smallest activity… You buy a car… ‘Oh, you got it from Salman.’ ‘You did this, this is because of Salman.’ I also have money, I am not roaming around like this.”

Aayush then added that he has learnt to embrace criticism as it pushes him to do better. “But you are like, ‘Okay, it’s fine.’ For me, I like criticism, I like negativity. When somebody trolls me, I feel happy. There is always a sense of ‘I will prove you wrong’. The first time it happened to me, I was like, ‘Why? What did I do wrong? Why did it happen to me?’ But then eventually, I started finding that one space that every time you are being criticised, I take my criticism in a very healthy spirit.”

Salman took to Twitter Thursday and thanked his fans for supporting Aayush. He requested them to also support Ahan Shetty, who is making his debut with Tadap, which releases in theatres on Friday.

Thank u all for the immense love and respect shown for Aayush and team of #Antim. Please continue doing the same and hope you all show the same love and respect for Ahan Shetty whose film #Tadap releases tomorrow. #AhanShetty #AayushSharma — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 2, 2021

Antim released in theatres on November 26 and had a slow start on the box office. In the first week of its release, the film earned Rs 27.25 crore at the box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and mentioned in the review, “Aayush Sharma looks as if he could get into a character, once he stops playing a type. He may notionally be the lead, and he manages to snaffle a bare-chested scene or two, but make no mistake, the biggest lines are all Salman Khan’s.”