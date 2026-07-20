Aayush Sharma says he still can’t call father-in-law Salim Khan ‘Dad’: ‘Don’t have the courage’

Some celebrity couples often become the subject of public scrutiny because of how “unlikely” they appear. One such couple is Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. When they tied the knot in 2014, Aayush was just 24, and many assumed he had married Salman Khan’s sister to secure a launch in Bollywood. However, the two have been happily married for over 11 years and have two children together. But, the perception, he says, has hardly changed. In a recent interview, Aayush opened up about the trolling he continues to face over his marriage and how he has learned to laugh it off.

“Initially, people’s comments about my intention behind marrying Arpita used to hurt me. But over the years, it has stopped bothering me. Arpita and I have completed 11 years of marriage. Our son is 10 and our daughter is six. In these 11 years, I have made only three films, none of which were blockbuster hits. There is no real connection between my career and my family,” he told Lallantop.