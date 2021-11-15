Aayush Sharma leaves Salman Khan ‘shocked’: ‘Huge transformation from LoveYatri to Antim’

Aayush Sharma’s transformation for Antim The Final Truth has left his co-stars in awe of him. Salman Khan, who essays the role of a police officer in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, shared a BTS video from the sets of the film that shows Aayush working out, performing action sequences and spending some quality time with his team members. In the video, Salman is heard saying that he was “shocked” to see Aayush’s transformation into Rahuliya. “There’s been a huge transformation from LoveYatri to Antim. He’s worked so hard in the film that his work will be appreciated,” Salman said.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar was also all praise for Aayush. “I think he has done a brilliant job. Nobody I see in the industry today would have played Rahuliya so brilliantly and so convincingly,” he said.

In the video, Aayush Sharma spoke about how he became Rahuliya and the kind of preparation that went into playing a gangster. “I needed to look like somebody who can be a strong character on screen. I wanted to keep him very believable. Antim is a film that has taught me a lot. It helped me grow as an actor. It helped me grow as a human being. When the film started, I never thought I’ll be able to execute Rahuliya. However, when the film ended, I didn’t know how to not be Rahuliya,” the actor said.

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, will be released in theatres on November 26.