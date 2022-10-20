Aayush Sharma says he is an ‘insider’ in the film industry who is often referred to as Salman Khan’s ‘jija’ and Arpita Khan’s husband

Even after featuring in two films and serving as an assistant director for four years, Aayush Sharma recently introduced himself as an “aspiring actor” at the TEDxDYPIT event. He explained the reason behind it and said that instead of an ‘actor’ he is often referred to as Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Arpita Khan’s husband.

Life was good, he said, when no one cared about his posts on social media, whether they were about the weather in Mumbai or a movie review. But the actor said that everything changed after he got married to Arpita. “The next day after I got married, the first thing I see is that me and my wife are getting trolled for getting married. Some said I got married because I want money. Some said I married her because I wanted to be an actor.” Aayush also recalled people calling him a ‘businessman’ from Delhi, which he is apparently not.

While Aayush Sharma has gotten over most of the stories and theories on the internet about him, he said that there are a few stories that have remained with him. “For example, I am still Salman ka jija by the way,” he chuckled.

Talking about him being a ‘byproduct of nepotism’, the actor said, “But I am not a star kid. I am just in the wrong place at the wrong time.” He also said that he is neither an actor who struggled like an ‘outsider’.

But Aayush said that his performance was being judged and he was called a ‘white dog.’ “People were nasty enough to tell me that I’m a white dog and this superstar (Salman Khan) paid huge dowry to get his sister married. My confidence was shattered,” he added.

Aayush Sharma concluded by saying that his dreams are too big to be shattered by the opinions of others. “I am open to criticism about my work, but I don’t give the right for anybody to take my dream away.”