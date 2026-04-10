‘I won’t even pay Rs 50 to watch you’: Aayush Sharma says father refused to spend Rs 10 cr to launch him, said he was a ‘lame horse’

Actor Aayush Sharma has opened up about his early days in Mumbai, recalling how his decision to become an actor led to a sharp reaction from his father. He also talked about the moment when he later asked his father for Rs 10 crore to launch him in Bollywood, only to be met with a blunt response.

In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Aayush recalled his early days in Mumbai, revealing how he initially kept his acting ambitions a secret from his family.

Aayush moved to Mumbai under the pretext of studying. He enrolled in Jai Hind College for a BMS course, rented an apartment in Bandra, had a house help, and even convinced his father to buy him a car.

At the same time, he had already begun exploring acting, enrolling in a workshop. When his college attendance dropped drastically his father was called from Himachal Pradesh.

“My father was called by the college and told that your son’s attendance is 9 percent. My dad came to Mumbai—he was quite ashamed. My mom was also upset and said, ‘What have we not given you— we gave you a house, a car, and you’ve brought us shame. We told the entire family that our child is going to Mumbai and will make something of himself.’”

That confrontation became the moment Aayush finally revealed his dream.

“I told my dad that I want to be an actor. I showed him my photoshoot and my CD of my performances. It was a very important moment of my life.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma recalls living in a Bandra apartment with Xbox, house help while ‘struggling’ in Bollywood: ‘Paid Rs 1.5 lakh for acting workshop’

‘I won’t even pay Rs 50 to watch you’

What followed was a harsh reality check.

“My father said, “Neither are you tall, nor do you have a physique, nor do you have a voice, nor are you good-looking. You have no personality whatsoever. When you walk on the road, nobody looks at you. Has anyone ever told you that you can become an actor?”

“‘You are nothing close to Bachchan sahab, you are nothing close to Dharmendra ji. You are not going to be a hero at all. I am not going to pay even Rs 50 to watch you on screen.’”

His father also made his stance clear.

Story continues below this ad

“He said, ‘I have given you money, I have given you too much support. You pack your bags, come to Himachal and do business.’”

“So dad said, I am not going to pay you. Figure it out yourself—and the money stopped.”

‘I had Rs 20 left’

Things shifted when his father cut off his financial support. Aayush was left with a house (with rent paid), a car, and limited savings.

“Things came down to a point where I had Rs 20 left.”

Story continues below this ad

It was during this phase that a friend stepped in to help. “My friend called me to say he had got a job of Rs 50,000 per month. When he found out about my situation, the next morning my account was credited with Rs 50,000.”

The Rs 10 crore pitch and a brutal reply

Aayush also shared how he later approached his father with an ambitious plan, to launch himself as an actor.

“I went back to Himachal and said, ‘Dad, I want Rs 10 crore.’ That’s the number somebody gave me.”

His father’s response was just as blunt as before.

Story continues below this ad

“He said, ‘Beta, tune dekha hai kabhi langde ghode pe paisa lagate ho? Main to chalo 10 crore beta samajh ke de bhi dunga, but tere ko dekhne kaun aayega?’ (Have you ever seen anyone bet money on a lame horse? I might still give you Rs 10 crore thinking of you as my son, but who will come to watch you?)”

Grandfather stepped in

Eventually, it was Aayush’s grandfather who convinced his father to give him another chance.

“Luckily, my grandfather told my dad that he is the first one in the family who is trying to do something on his own. Give him a chance and a timeline—and my father re-started giving me money.”

Aayush Sharma eventually made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri (2018), produced by Salman Khan Films. He was last seen in Ruslaan (2024).

Aayush is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. They have two kids Ahil and Ayat.