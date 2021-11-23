Aayush Sharma says he changed himself completely after Loveyatri flopped: ‘Worked on what was missing in me’

Actor Aayush Sharma’s transformation for Antim The Final Truth has left his co-star Salman Khan, his friends and well-wishers surprised. However, the actor shares that it was a very conscious change that he has been planning after his debut film Loveyatri.

“I knew I need to change completely for this film. I have to undergo physical changes, voice, dialogue delivery and all. I couldn’t have done it the way I did Loveyatri. I have to do justice to the opportunity I got. I had to train myself for it. I couldn’t have done the same sort of film or even back to back films,” Aayush said, revealing why he took three years to sign Antim and how he became Rahuliya on screen.

As the conversation continued, he recalled how after Loveyatri, he made a point to note down all the criticism that came his way to make himself a much better actor. “I remember the first criticism I received. The reviews had started to come from the Thursday evening. A senior reporter said I look like a girl. Someone said, ‘He’s weak in emotional scenes’, someone said ‘there’s a problem in dialogue delivery’, someone said ‘there’s no screen presence.'”

“I worked on all these factors that people thought were missing in me so that next time people don’t feel like this about me. At that point in time, I wrote all these down in a notepad, took a screenshot and made that my wallpaper. I need to change my appearance, dialogue delivery, next time I work on emotional scenes this is how it should be, what should be my screen presence, I worked on all these,” he concluded.

Aayush said while he was disappointed that his first film didn’t work at the box office, he understood how failure and success are part of an actor’s life. He said Salman Khan helped him put it in perspective.

Aayush’s film Antim The Final Truth marks his first film with Salman. Talking about his bond, Aayush said he takes care of him like his own big brother. “When you share the screen space with him, you realise how big a star he is,” Aayush said, recalling his first ever selfie as a fanboy with Salman. “Those were my early days in Mumbai. I saw him walking towards his car. I went up to him and asked for a selfie. I was very scared because there has been always this perception that he is an angry man. But he was very calm and he called me a brother, which left me surprised,” Aayush said. He also tagged Salman as the “most patient” person.

Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth is all set to release on November 26. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.