Aayush Sharma reveals biggest fear while working with ‘superstar’ Salman Khan in Antim: ‘Get this guy out and…’

Actor Aayush Sharma says he’s glad the audience gave him validation after his recent release Antim, despite the film also starring his brother-in-law Salman Khan. He expressed happiness that the audience got to connect with the journey of his character, even in the presence of Salman.

“When you have a big superstar playing an important role, my honest fear was what if the audience says get this guy out and bring the superstar back,” Aayush told Bollywood Bubble.

He further said that post Antim’s release, fans started recognising him more as an actor rather than being the husband of Arpita Khan and family to Salman. To him, Antim gave him an identity.

“People said ‘that’s Aayush Sharma, who’s an actor’. When people don’t mention who you are related to or your family background, but talk about your work, that’s the biggest achievement for me. That was the biggest compliment,” Aayush shared.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim released in cinema halls on November 26 last year. The action thriller is a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. It narrates the story of two individuals with differing ideologies who belong to two divergent worlds, leading to a nail-biting finale.

“There’s a lot of energy that goes in creating a perception of you. The perception people had about me got broken and I’m very grateful for that. I’m not coming from the space where I feel I’ve achieved everything. It is just the start,” Aayush said.