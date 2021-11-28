Aayush Sharma is uncertain if Arpita Khan still likes him after Antim: ‘I think she liked the cute side of me’

Actor Aayush Sharma played a romantic hero in his debut film, LoveYatri. Three years later, he has returned to the big screen, as a hardened gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, which also features his brother-in-law, Salman Khan. Asked whether his wife Arpita Khan fell more in love with him after seeing his muscles in Antim, Aayush said that she preferred his ‘cute’ looks, prior to his transformation.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Aayush said, “She told me, ‘When I married you, I was marrying a cute boy, and now you’re becoming bigger and manlier.’ I don’t know if she still likes me, I think she liked the cute side of me more.” Asked if he gets flirtatious comments, Aayush revealed that his son’s school teacher complimented him for his eyes after seeing the trailer. Aayush said he feels ‘shy’ when female fans praise him.

During the course of the interview, Aayush also said that Salman is a hard ‘taskmaster’, when he was training for the film. He mentioned that they had a few disagreements during his training. “Despite being a superstar, we have these disagreements—he listens to what I am saying, it’s not as if he says that he has been here for long. Arpita gets stuck in the middle.” He added that if he cannot convince Salman, he has to rope Arpita into the conversation. “The strategy is that if I try talking to him, if he doesn’t agree, I get Arpita involved.”

He revealed that in the past three years, he had been studying the LoveYatri reviews, and had been consciously trying to work on himself. “During that time, the discussion of Antim came up. I knew that if I am doing this, I had to completely change myself, to change my body and voice. I couldn’t do it in the same way I did LoveYatri. I had to go back to the drawing board.” He said that he had received criticism for looking ‘like a girl’, and some viewers felt that he did not have screen presence. Aayush said that he worked on these aspects for Antim: The Final Truth.

Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, has earned Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day.