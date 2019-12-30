Aayush Sharma shares first photos of his daughter Ayat

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s daughter Ayat Sharma was born on December 27. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram) Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s daughter Ayat Sharma was born on December 27. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan were blessed with a baby girl on December 27, which also happens to be superstar Salman Khan’s birthday. Aayush today shared the first set of photos of the newborn on his Instagram account. In the pictures, we can see the proud parents along with their three-year-old son Ahil.

“Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy” Aayush wrote.

Earlier, the couple made an official announcement of the baby’s arrival on the Instagram with a post that read, “Our little princess has arrived. Ayat Sharma, born on 27th December. Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Arpita Khan is all smiles with Ayat. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram) Arpita Khan is all smiles with Ayat. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)

Aayush Sharma with baby Ayat. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram) Aayush Sharma with baby Ayat. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)

Ahil, Arpita and Aayush’s first born, was seen playing with the baby. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram) Ahil, Arpita and Aayush’s first born, was seen playing with the baby. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/Instagram)

The happy family had shared a statement that read:

“With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all.

Lots of Love,

Khan’s & Sharma’s”

Salman Khan had also thanked Arpita and Aayush for giving him the ‘best birthday gift.’

Also read | Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl

During Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan thanked the audience for showering so much love on him on December 27. He also said that henceforth, the day will not just mark his birthday, but also Ayat’s.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd