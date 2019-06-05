Toggle Menu
Aayush Sharma to play army officer in his next Kwathahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/aayush-sharma-army-officer-kwatha-movie-5766343/

Aayush Sharma to play army officer in his next Kwatha

Aayush Sharma starrer Kwatha is directed by Karan Lalit Butani. The film is most likely to go on floors around September this year and is scheduled to release in 2020.

Aayush Sharma new film Kwatha
Aayush Sharma has started preparing for Kwatha. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/ Twitter)

Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with Loveyatri, will next star in an action-drama film, titled Kwatha.

The 33-year-old actor will be portraying an army officer in the film.

“It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film,” Aayush said in a statement here.

The actor said he has already started preparing for the film.

The film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man’s opinion and perspective on certain things.

Advertising

Kwatha is produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

The film is most likely to go on floors around September this year and is scheduled to release in 2020.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30’s trailer leaves Anand Kumar’s family in tears
2 Eid-ul-Fitr: From Priyanka Chopra to Mohanlal, celebrities share wishes on Twitter
3 Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone wraps ‘the most precious film’ of her career