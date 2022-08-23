Aayush Sharma announces his next film, shares first look

Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday announced that he has started working on his next feature film. The untitled project will be released in 2023, Sharma said in an Instagram post where he also shared his first look from the film.

“Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai. (You will hear a guitar as well as a rubber band in this film… If I provide all the details now, it will ruin all the fun. Just want to say we will meet in 2023)” Sharma wrote in the caption.

The film’s official title and its director are yet to be announced.

The actor made his debut with 2018’s Loveyatri and later starred in Antim: The Final Truth, opposite his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

Sharma will next be seen in Khan’s upcoming movie, reportedly titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.