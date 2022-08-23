scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Aayush Sharma announces his next film, shares first look

The official title and director for Aayush Sharma's new movie are yet to be announced.

Aayush SharmaFirst look of Aayush Sharma from his new film. (Photo: aaysharma/Instagram)

Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday announced that he has started working on his next feature film. The untitled project will be released in 2023, Sharma said in an Instagram post where he also shared his first look from the film.

“Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai. (You will hear a guitar as well as a rubber band in this film… If I provide all the details now, it will ruin all the fun. Just want to say we will meet in 2023)” Sharma wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

The film’s official title and its director are yet to be announced.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The actor made his debut with 2018’s Loveyatri and later starred in Antim: The Final Truth, opposite his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Sharma will next be seen in Khan’s upcoming movie, reportedly titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:51:21 pm
Next Story

Eugenie Bouchard and Ankita Raina given wildcards for Chennai Open

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement