My mother feels I am still struggling, tells me to do something like Naagin on Colors TV: Pataal Lok actor Aasif Khan

For many of us, 2020 is a year when our busy lives paused. However, for some, it was nothing less than a blessing. Actor Aasif Khan is one such person.

Aasif had back-to-back OTT releases in 2020, out of which Pataal Lok became the most popular among the audience. He says 2020 “was spent interacting with the audience and the media” apart from spending time with family.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Aasif opened up about Pataal Lok, how the success changed the scripts coming his way, his upcoming Netflix project Pagglait and much more.

While talking about Pataal Lok, he said, “When we were working on Pataal Lok, we knew something different is happening. I knew that even if 100 people watch it, all of them will appreciate the show.” However, he mentioned that he did not enjoy the praises that came his way because “I come from a theatre background. We never used to have a curtain call because my teacher Sabir Khan used to say that praises or the applaud can get to your head.”

Not just Pataal Lok, Aasif’s role in Panchaayat attained instant success in the Internet: as memes. “I don’t need screen time. I need a character that leaves an impact,” Aasif shared talking about the two scenes of the show.

But Pataal Lok increased the actor’s visibility for the audience as well as people in the industry. “I got a call from YRF’s Shanoo Sharma. My mentor Rajkumar Gupta also called. That is when I realised that the show has become a cult. But as per my learning, I kept (the excitement) it to myself.”

“I have learned from my seniors that if you are good at your craft, you will eventually become famous, but if being famous is your goal, the fame will be around only for a limited period of time. I believe in taking up good scripts and good roles,” the Mirzapur actor stated.

Aasif, who believes that choosing good content should have been a habit among the Indian actors since the beginning, does not fully agree with the opinion that OTT has elevated the quality of content in India. In fact, he credited the late actor Irrfan Khan for paving the way for it.

“Today, OTT is being credited for good content but I think the credit goes to late actor Irrfan Khan because, in my opinion, he blurred the lines of commercial and independent films. He started it, and now, his path is being followed by others. Of course, there are more who deserve to be credited, but he sure stands first for me.”

When asked if there is a change in the scripts he’s being offered after the success of his latest series, Aasif smiled and quipped, “A lot! Now, I get roles of protagonists, antagonists or of a character that has an important role in the story. Now, people are able to see me in different roles, which is the best part.”

Do fans make suggestions on the kind of shows he should be part of? “I have got so many emails talking about the roles they want to see me in. Their love encourages us to experiment, to choose varied roles. I am trying to pick roles wherein I can surprise my audience. I am trying not to repeat myself on-screen.”

But can the success of one project secure one’s footing in the industry? “I think yes. The best example is Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame. Now, every kid knows him. But to say that one hit is enough is not right. It just gives you the push you need. Now, how you take the journey ahead is on you and the content you choose.

While he has paved his way into everyone’s home through his work, his family has a different opinion of him.

“My life’s tragedy is that my family has not watched any of my OTT shows. My mother tried to watch Mirzapur but she switched it off because of its foul language. I made her watch Panchayat thinking it is a clean show. My mother called up (after watching the show) and said, “The show was so good but only you used cuss words. Ye sab director producer nai karwate hai, ye tum hi karte ho.”

He said his family refuses to believe he has done anything substantial in the industry. In his mother’s words, “Tum kaunsi filmein karte ho. Koi dekhta bhi hai? Naagin jaisa kuch karo. Colors TV ya Zee TV pe aao.”

“For them, I am still struggling. Until they see me on ZeeTV, they won’t believe I have made it. You would not believe it but in my home town, my mother introduces me as – ‘Ye mera beta hai. Ye Rohit Shetty ke saath ke AD me aata hai‘,” Aasif narrated stating he is waiting for his Netflix release Pagglait, which he would finally be able to watch with his family members.

Talking about Pagglait, Aasif said, “I will be seen in a different avatar. It is a different film, which we can call a satirical-comedy. It is a film you can watch with your family. A film I did for my family. (Laughing) It is equivalent to a Jain Thali. A very shuddh film.”

The film stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. “She is very supportive. She does not carry the baggage of her stardom, which is the best part,” the actor said.

Pagglait will release on Netflix on March 26.