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Aashiqui fame star Rahul Roy spotted carrying heavy suitcase on the streets of Mumbai; watch video
Rahul Roy was recently captured by paparazzi carrying a heavy suitcase as he walked along the streets of Versova in Mumbai.
There was a time in the 1990s when Rahul Roy was nothing short of a national craze. Fresh off Aashiqui, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the actor was everywhere, as were the songs of the cult classic. But as is often the case with life, what lies ahead is rarely predictable. Over time, Rahul’s stardom faded, and a major health crisis further derailed his career. Today, he is rarely seen in films. Just a few months ago, he made headlines after performing at a wedding in Bihar, a moment that quickly went viral online.
Now, a new clip of the actor has surfaced. He was seen in Versova, Mumbai, holding a suitcase and walking along a damaged, uneven road. In the video, Rahul acknowledges the paparazzi and smiles for them as he continues on his way. The comments section reflects a mix of reactions, while some viewers remembered him for who he once was, others struggled to recognise him.
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Rahul’s rise to fame
Rahul began his acting career with Aashiqui in 1990, a Mahesh Bhatt production that catapulted him to overnight fame. He went on to deliver a notable performance in Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, an autobiographical film by Bhatt in which Roy’s character was based on the filmmaker himself. However, he was never able to replicate the success of his breakthrough. Years later, he returned to the spotlight by winning the inaugural season of Bigg Boss in 2007.
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Health crisis
In 2020, Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Ladakh. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. During this time, his sister Priyanka Roy took care of him. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that Salman Khan stepped in to help by clearing Rahul’s pending hospital bills.
“The pending bill of the hospital was cleared by Salman in February. He called and asked if he can be of any help and he helped. I am very thankful to him, He never created a news out of it. This is not some kind of ceremony or award that you need to publish, I realised this man (Salman) is a gem.”
Rahul Roy was last seen in the film Agra, which is now streaming on Prime Video.
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