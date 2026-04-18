Aashiqui fame star Rahul Roy spotted carrying heavy suitcase on the streets of Mumbai; watch video

There was a time in the 1990s when Rahul Roy was nothing short of a national craze. Fresh off Aashiqui, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the actor was everywhere, as were the songs of the cult classic. But as is often the case with life, what lies ahead is rarely predictable. Over time, Rahul’s stardom faded, and a major health crisis further derailed his career. Today, he is rarely seen in films. Just a few months ago, he made headlines after performing at a wedding in Bihar, a moment that quickly went viral online.

Now, a new clip of the actor has surfaced. He was seen in Versova, Mumbai, holding a suitcase and walking along a damaged, uneven road. In the video, Rahul acknowledges the paparazzi and smiles for them as he continues on his way. The comments section reflects a mix of reactions, while some viewers remembered him for who he once was, others struggled to recognise him.