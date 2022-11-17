Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal says Indian Idol 13 makers cut her out from the show: ‘My scenes were deleted’

Actor Anu Aggarwal expressed her disappointment at being completely cut from the episode of Indian Idol 13, which was based on her film Aashiqui. While the entire team was there, including Rahul Roy, Kumar Sanu and Deepak Tijori, it appeared as if Anu Aggarwal was absent, even though she was sitting next to Rahul and Deepak.

Speaking to India.com, Anu said that she was saddened after being cut from the frame and ‘let it go’ as she does not have an ego. She said that she had encouraged the contestants on the show and listened to their stories. “I am saddened honestly that what I spoke was so motivational that it couldn’t be conveyed. I don’t care about myself but the words I said. We get inspired by people, we all are heroes,” she said, emphasizing that she didn’t want to blame anyone and that she only had “love for everyone on the show.”

She added, “I walked in on stage and people were clapping. It was complete gratitude and I was thinking of God. Kumar Sanu started clapping and everybody got up and clapped. This all was deleted,” she added. Anu mentioned that she doesn’t want to get into the ‘defensive’ zone and that she didn’t wish to blame the channel.

Talking about her interactions on the show, she said, “I’m a self-made and self-healed girl. For me, it is very important to work to act to motivate the girls so that they can reach any heights and I was saying all this to all the girls on the show. Each and every contestant I encouraged and shared personal stories of what happened on the sets.”

Anu’s film Aashiqui, starring Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori, was a romantic drama that emerged as a commercial success and was praised for its soundtrack as well. The film received several nominations at the Filmfare Awards and bagged accolades and was later remade in Kannada. The second installment of the film was titled Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, which released in 2013.