scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Aashiqui 3: Jennifer Winget to star opposite Kartik Aaryan? Here’s what the makers have to say

In a fresh statement, the spokesperson of T-Series said that they have not yet finalised the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3.

Kartik Aaryan- Aashiqui 3The makers of Aashiqui 3 have not revealed the female lead of the Kartik Aaryan starrer. (Photos: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he’ll be starring in Aashiqui 3, the third installment of Aashiqui (1990) which starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was a box office success.

Soon after Aashiqui 3 was announced, rumours began that television actor Jennifer Winget is likely to star opposite Kartik in the Anurag Basu directorial. However, the makers of the film, T-Series, on Wednesday, issued an official statement stating that they’ve not finalised the film’s female lead yet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Clearing the air around casting rumours, T-Series in their statement said, “There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3.’ The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Aashiqui 3 will be a “spiritual succession” to the original 1990 film. Kartik, while announcing the project, said, “This one is going to be heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da 🤗.”

In his statement, he had said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Aashiqui 3 will be helmed by Anurag Basu, and the film’s music will be composed by Pritam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:34:35 am
Next Story

Bond yields flat as oil fall offsets US Treasury moves

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement