Aashiqui 3: Jennifer Winget to star opposite Kartik Aaryan? Here’s what the makers have to say

Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he’ll be starring in Aashiqui 3, the third installment of Aashiqui (1990) which starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was a box office success.

Soon after Aashiqui 3 was announced, rumours began that television actor Jennifer Winget is likely to star opposite Kartik in the Anurag Basu directorial. However, the makers of the film, T-Series, on Wednesday, issued an official statement stating that they’ve not finalised the film’s female lead yet.

Clearing the air around casting rumours, T-Series in their statement said, “There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3.’ The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible.”

Aashiqui 3 will be a “spiritual succession” to the original 1990 film. Kartik, while announcing the project, said, “This one is going to be heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da 🤗.”

In his statement, he had said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Aashiqui 3 will be helmed by Anurag Basu, and the film’s music will be composed by Pritam.