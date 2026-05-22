‘When you need money, he’s your dad’: Aarya Babbar slams brother Prateik for exploiting Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil’s son Prateik has always had a very volatile relationship with his father. Smita passed away in childbirth, and Prateik grew up under the care of his maternal grandparents. He struggled with substance abuse and didn’t share a close relationship with his father, but they eventually made up. However, in the last few years, their relationship has been through many ups and downs. In 2025, when Prateik married Priya Banerjee, he refused to invite his father or any member of his father’s first family, namely his half-siblings Juhi and Aarya, which came as a shock to them.

In a new interview, Raj’s older son Aarya, from his first wife, Nadira, got teary-eyed as he opened up about the friction in his family. Aarya also called out Prateik for taking advantage of their father’s wealth, but not acknowledging him when things got better.

‘We become villains, Prateik is painted as the victim’

In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Aarya teared up when he was asked about the family’s relationship with Prateik. “We nurture some relationships with a lot of love because they are too delicate, so you care for them a lot,” he said. Aarya then elaborated and said that the relationship started going south as soon as Prateik’s divorce from his first wife, Sanya Sagar, was finalised. “We didn’t understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce with his ex-wife was sorted. I texted him, called him so many times, but no response,” he said.

Prateik Babbar is the son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. (Photo: Express Archives) Prateik Babbar is the son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. (Photo: Express Archives)

Aarya said that Prateik has been through many ups and downs in the public eye, and quite often, Raj’s first family with Nadira is villainised for whatever goes wrong in Prateik’s life. “We become villains, and the world paints Prateik like a victim,” he said.

When asked if the family had any quarrels with Prateik’s now wife, Priya, Aarya said that they would all “chill together” as a family and go for dinners and family outings. He also mentioned that he had tried to get in touch with Priya as well, but she had not responded to any of his calls or messages.

‘When you need money, house, then he is your father’

Aarya called out Prateik for taking advantage of their father’s wealth when he was in need, but discarding him when things got better. “It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him, and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong.”

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Raj was already married to Nadira, and was a father to two children, Juhi and Aarya, when he fell in love with Smita Patil. He eventually left his family and moved in with Smita. They welcomed Prateik into their lives, however, just days after that, tragedy struck and Smita passed away due to childbirth complications. Raj, eventually, got back together with Nadira and his two children, leaving Prateik under the care of his maternal grandparents.

Aarya added, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?”

‘If a 40-year-old man can’t use his brain…’

Aarya said that he would always give Prateik a “benefit of doubt that something might have happened, but at the same time, you are a 40-year-old man, and if a 40-year-old man can’t use his brain, then what do you do?”

Rejecting any idea of reconciliation, Aarya said that even if Prateik comes back, he will maintain some distance from him, but added that his sister Juhi and father Raj would probably embrace him wholeheartedly. But, despite all the differences, he said that Prateik is his brother, so if he calls him up in the middle of the night with an emergency, he will show up regardless. “As an elder brother, I will be here for him, but if I am asked if I can embrace and love him the same way, then maybe not,” he said.

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Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. (Photo: Express Archive) Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. (Photo: Express Archive)

Aarya said that this is also not the first time that Prateik has displayed such disdain for this side of his family. “This is not the first time that he has done it. When he started in the industry, his name was ‘Prateik Babbar’. Then he was ‘Prateik Smita’. Then he became ‘Prateik’. Then ‘Prateik Babbar’ again. And now, he is ‘Prateik Smita Patil’,” he said but quickly added, “Maybe some numerology thing is happening in his life. We don’t know that.”

Why Prateik chose to rename himself Prateik Smita Patil

In an earlier chat with Zoom, Prateik spoke about changing his name and said, “I didn’t know whose identity I wanted. ‘Na main baap ka hoon na maa ka, main khud ka hu (I don’t belong to my father or my mother, only to myself),’ this confusion I had all my life. But now, finally, I’ve embraced my mother’s name fully. I’m now called Prateik Smita Patil, and it’s got a very beautiful ring to it. It sounds like music to my ears. I owed it to her to embrace her wholly and solely. She gave her life for me — she deserves it. A mother gave her life for her child, the least I could do is embrace her entire name.”