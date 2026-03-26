Aarti Chabria says her role was cut in Partner, song with Shahid Kapoor was removed from Milenge Milenge

In a recent podcast, actress Aarti Chabria opened up about professional setbacks caused by industry politics and recalled several of her roles being cut.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 09:46 PM IST
Aarti Chabria on facing politics in BollywoodAarti Chabria on her roles being cut in Bollywood films. (Photo: Aarti Chabria/ Instagram)
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Actress Aarti Chabria has been away from the limelight for quite some time, with her last prominent role being in the 2010 film Milenge Milenge. She is now looking to make a comeback in Bollywood. In a recent podcast with AlphaTalk, Aarti spoke about the professional setbacks she faced due to industry politics, recalling that several of her scenes were cut in Partner, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Milenge Milenge, and other films. She, however, said she has no regrets about it.

‘Full song with Shahid Kapoor was removed from Milenge Milenge’

Recalling how she was a victim of politics in Bollywood, Aarti Chabria recalled, “My roles have been chopped off or reduced so many times. Despite playing the title role, I didn’t seem to appear in the film at all. There were so many films where my scenes were cut, and songs were removed after they were shot. I had a full song with Shahid Kapoor in Milenge Milenge, but it was cut. Boney was producing that film, and Satish Kaushik directed it. You don’t know why these decisions are taken. We actors always respect the producer’s decision, and there is no regret.”

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“That was not the only film; there were so many films where my role was cut due to several reasons. In Partner, my role was not originally what it was supposed to be; it was a cameo, but bigger than what made to the final cut. The good thing is that the film was a hit; I have no regrets. It happened in Shootout At Lokhandwala, Awara Pagal Deewana as well. What matters is that the film did well at the end of the day,” Aarti said.

About Aarti Chabaria

Actress Aarti Chabria made her acting debut in the 2000s. She starred in popular films like Shaadi No 1, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Partner, Heyy Babyy and Milenge Milenge, among others. In 2019, Aarti got married to an Australia-based CA and chose to focus on her personal life. She recently embraced motherhood.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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