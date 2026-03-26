Aarti Chabria says her role was cut in Partner, song with Shahid Kapoor was removed from Milenge Milenge

Actress Aarti Chabria has been away from the limelight for quite some time, with her last prominent role being in the 2010 film Milenge Milenge. She is now looking to make a comeback in Bollywood. In a recent podcast with AlphaTalk, Aarti spoke about the professional setbacks she faced due to industry politics, recalling that several of her scenes were cut in Partner, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Milenge Milenge, and other films. She, however, said she has no regrets about it.

‘Full song with Shahid Kapoor was removed from Milenge Milenge’

Recalling how she was a victim of politics in Bollywood, Aarti Chabria recalled, “My roles have been chopped off or reduced so many times. Despite playing the title role, I didn’t seem to appear in the film at all. There were so many films where my scenes were cut, and songs were removed after they were shot. I had a full song with Shahid Kapoor in Milenge Milenge, but it was cut. Boney was producing that film, and Satish Kaushik directed it. You don’t know why these decisions are taken. We actors always respect the producer’s decision, and there is no regret.”