Aarti Chabria entered showbiz at 3, won beauty pageant and reality show, yet lost Bollywood films

Aarti Chabria entered the entertainment industry long before she even understood what fame meant. At just three years old, she had already started appearing in advertisements, becoming one of the most recognisable child faces on Indian television. Over the years, she featured in more than 300 commercials, endorsing brands like Maggi, Amul, Clean & Clear and Pepsodent, along with several shampoo campaigns. By the age of 17, Aarti had already won the title of Miss India Worldwide. Modelling assignments, music videos and film offers followed soon after, turning her into one of the promising faces of the early 2000s. She worked across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Punjabi cinema alongside stars like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra and Prabhu Deva. Then suddenly, she disappeared.

Aarti first grabbed nationwide attention with Harry Anand’s hit music video “Chahat,” which opened doors for her in films. She later featured in Sukhwinder Singh’s “Shahi Nasha,” further cementing her popularity. Her growing fame eventually landed her the lead role in Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, produced by Ratan Jain. Soon after, she starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Awara Paagal Deewana and went on to appear in several mainstream films, including projects with Govinda.

Yet despite a career many would consider successful, Aarti Chabria admits she still hasn’t achieved what she originally dreamed of. Speaking to AlphaNeon Studioz, she candidly shared, “I have definitely not yet done what I originally wanted to do. I took up roles that were offered to me. That time and era was different. Now, I want to be part of the new cinema. I want to do something different.”

Like many actors in the industry, Aarti also faced painful setbacks and rejections. She recalled being signed for an OTT series in a central role, only to suddenly find herself removed after the script underwent changes mid-shoot. “The entire character was removed from the script and I was out of it,” she revealed.

Over the years, she says several of her roles were reduced or edited out completely due to industry politics. “There have been films where my scenes were cut short and songs removed after shooting,” she said. The actor recalled that a song featuring her and Shahid Kapoor in Milenge Milenge never made it to the final cut. She also claimed her role in Partner was removed. “You never know who takes these decisions and why,” she said.

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Despite disappointments, Aarti insists she has learned to move forward without bitterness. “I’ve learnt to live life rather than sulk or regret.”

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Apart from acting, Aarti Chabria also reinvented herself creatively. In 2012, she travelled to New York to study filmmaking, where she learned screenwriting, lighting and directing actors. She later made her directorial and production debut with the award-winning short film Mumbai Varanasi Express, which received recognition at multiple film festivals. She also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Speaking about her victory on the stunt-based show, Aarti said, “I didn’t win because I was fearless. I believe Lord Hanuman made me win. I was determined.”

In 2019, Aarti stepped away from acting after marrying an Australia-based businessman through an arranged marriage. She later moved to Australia and took a maternity break after becoming a mother. “It was an arranged marriage. I had to invest time in building the relationship,” she shared.

Over time, her priorities began to shift. Aarti admitted she was never someone who aggressively marketed herself in the industry. “I am very low-profile. I don’t do much PR or attend too many events anymore. Earlier, I used to attend every party because it was important for my career. But now, I have become more spiritual. I look for the purpose of my life,” she said.

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She reflected deeply on the pressures of fame and success, saying, “People can either be in the rat race for fame and money or become spiritual. I don’t know where those two worlds meet. The people who find that balance are healthy and happy. I am still searching for my balance.”

Aarti Chabria also opened up about how much of her childhood was spent working instead of simply being a child. “My friends would go on play dates every weekend while I would go to shoots. I was always working and studying. I never really had a carefree childhood,” she said, adding that stepping back recently was “the best thing” she could have done for herself. “We live for ourselves. I don’t care what people think of me anymore.”

Though she may feel unfulfilled professionally, Aarti strongly believes in manifestation. She revealed that she had always wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan and recently got the opportunity to feature with him in an advertisement. “I really wished for it and it happened,” she said.

Today, Aarti Chabria’s life revolves more around spirituality, yoga and meditation than the glamour of showbiz. But somewhere within her still lives the dream of receiving the recognition she always craved.

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“I have a dream of winning the National Award someday. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but it would mean a lot to me,” she said.