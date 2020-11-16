Aaradhya Bachchan turns 9: Grandfather Amitabh shares adorable collage on her birthday

Aaradhya Bachchan is celebrating her ninth birthday today. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan / Instagram)

It is Aaradhya Bachchan’s ninth birthday today. On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter’s special day, doting grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share an adorable collage.

Big B shared a fan-made collage of Aaradhya’s photos over nine years and wrote, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love 💕💕💕🌹.”

Time and again Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh have shared clicks of the youngest Bachchan.

Recently on Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, she shared selfies also featuring her daughter Aaradhya and wrote, “✨🥰❤️THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL… I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY 😘THANK YOU forever and beyond 😍💖🌹🌟And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday 💝GOD BLESS ALWAYS ❤️.”

