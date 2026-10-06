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Aaradhya took Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai to Ariana Grande concert: ‘Didn’t know one song’
Abhishek Bachchcan recalled attending Ariana Grande's concert with daughter Aaradhya, and how he was quite impressed by her despite not being conversant with her work.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently attended a concert by singer-songwriter Ariana Grande with his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and even though he did not know any of her songs, he was mighty impressed by her. In a recent interview, the actor-entrepreneur was asked about his favourite musical artistes and while his list included some of the most popular Bollywood music composers and singers, he shared that he is getting exposed to many popular international artistes, thanks to his daughter.
In a chat with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek mentioned a list of artistes that he likes to listen to and said, “Kishore Kumar is a personal favourite. I love listening to Hindi film music, especially the older ones: RD Burman, SD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, they are all just brilliant. I enjoy that.” He then added that he also gets to listen to singers like Taylor Swift because of his teenage daughter.
He spoke about Aaradhya’s “eclectic” taste in music and said, “I have a 14-year-old at home, so there is a lot of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. But thankfully, she also loves 80s music and she is getting into Bon Jovi, and Van Halen and Metallica so that’s fun. She has got an eclectic sense of music, so I am safe. I don’t have to just listen to all these…”
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Abhishek then spoke about attending Ariana Grande’s concert and shared, “On our summer break, we were abroad and she took us to see an Ariana Grande concert. I didn’t even know one song, but that woman could sing. Oh my god! The quality of the voice… unbelievable, and to see the fandom that these young singers have is unbelievable. I think they are all so immensely talented, and I know as an older generation like, ‘Oh no no, we don’t want to listen to Taylor Swift.’ No, they actually make great music.”
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Raja Shivaji. He will next be seen in the role of an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars SRK in the lead role. The film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan along with Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, among others. King is scheduled to release on December 24, just a week after Avengers Doomsday and Dune 3. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 2023’s three massive hits – Pathan, Jawan and Dunki.
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