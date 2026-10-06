Aaradhya took Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai to Ariana Grande concert: ‘Didn’t know one song’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently attended a concert by singer-songwriter Ariana Grande with his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and even though he did not know any of her songs, he was mighty impressed by her. In a recent interview, the actor-entrepreneur was asked about his favourite musical artistes and while his list included some of the most popular Bollywood music composers and singers, he shared that he is getting exposed to many popular international artistes, thanks to his daughter.

In a chat with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek mentioned a list of artistes that he likes to listen to and said, “Kishore Kumar is a personal favourite. I love listening to Hindi film music, especially the older ones: RD Burman, SD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, they are all just brilliant. I enjoy that.” He then added that he also gets to listen to singers like Taylor Swift because of his teenage daughter.