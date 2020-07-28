You’ll be home soon: Aaradhya Bachchan to Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed as Araadhya Bachchan recovered from coronavirus. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed as Araadhya Bachchan recovered from coronavirus. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got discharged from Nanavati hospital on Monday after testing negative for coronavirus. Before she left the hospital, little Aaradhya told her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan that he will be home soon.

On Monday night, senior Bachchan took to his blog to express how he felt after Aishwarya and Aaradhya recovered from COVID-19. He wrote, “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her ..”

T 3607 – T 3607 – अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू 🙏

प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Further, the Gulabo Sitabo actor shared how his mind is flooded with thoughts during his sleep hours. “in averse sleep hours the writing thoughts run through the mind and brain .. tomorrow or as soon as it is day break shall I bring it all to book .. scathing , defiant , angered , indignation profound .. ” he wrote.

The 77-year-old actor ended his blog with an open letter to an anonymous man who wrote to him, “I hope you die with this Covid ..”

“Hey Mr Anonymous … if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Senior Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan continue to be in the hospital for coronavirus treatment. Sources said both of them are stable.

