Aaradhya Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan, has tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Amitabh and Abhishek were tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after contracting the virus.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bachchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.”

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, had on Sunday posted on Twitter, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Abhishek Bachchan has urged fans to stay calm and not panic. He tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽”

Aaradhya Bachchan, 8, was born in November 2011.

