Video of Aaradhya Bachchan performing for school’s event goes viral, fans say ‘just like mom’ Aishwarya Rai 

A new video featuring actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya is getting a lot of love online. The 10-year-old is seen performing on ‘Saare Jahaan Se Accha’ and AR Rahman’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ for her school’s Republic Day function. Aaradhya is studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The video has Aaradhya dressed in a white salwaar-kameez and an orange dupatta. She is seen standing against the backdrop of India’s National Flag.

As soon as the video went viral, Aaradhya received adorable comments from Aishwarya‘s fans. “She’s just like her beautiful mom,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “the future of heritage.”

An earlier video had also gone viral where Aaradhya was performing for her school’s Christmas function.

Both, Aishwarya and Abhishek have often shared videos and photos of Aaradhya. On a reality show, Abhishek thanked Aishwarya for teaching Indian values to Aaradhya. “Aishwarya is really the best. She is very grounded and sweet. She loves our Indian values and is teaching our daughter the same and I would like to thank her for everything she does,” the actor said.

Later, during Bob Biswas promotions, Abhishek told RJ Siddharth Kannan that he is thankful that Aishwarya allowed him to work and decoded to take care of Aaradhya. “A lot of what I am as an actor post marriage is due to Aishwarya,” he said, adding that the fact that she is with Aaradhya was a huge “emotional weight that is lifted, from any parents’ mind.”

“She has allowed me, and I say allowed because that’s what it is — she’s given me permission and allowed (and said), ‘You go act, I’ll take care of Aaradhya.’ So you go out, you get the liberty to perform freely. And it’s a fact. The countless amount of mothers that do this with their husbands, and you have to be thankful,” he said.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007. The two welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.