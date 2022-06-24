Aaradhya Bachchan gives her verdict on dad Abhishek Bachchan’s performance at IIFA Awards, dances with mom Aishwarya Rai. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan left both his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, impressed with his dance performance at the recent IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi. A video of Abhishek dancing on stage at the event, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya cheered him on from the sidelines, was shared on the official IIFA Instagram account on Friday.

It showed Abhishek shaking a leg to the song “Macha Macha Re” from his film Dasvi. From the stands, Aishwarya exclaimed, “You rocked it, baby!” as she grooved along to the song with Aaradhya. At one point, Abhishek even walked over to them, and all three danced together. After Abhishek was done, host Maniesh Paul kneeled down besides Aaradhya and asked her what she thought of her dad’s performance. She said, “It was very, very, very, very, very, very, very good,” as the crowd cheered.

Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota, was released on Netflix and JioCinema earlier this year to mixed reviews. It also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film marked Abhishek’s fourth OTT project in a row, following Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows, Netflix’s Ludo, Disney Plus Hotstar’s The Big Bull and ZEE5’s Bob Biswas.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family home in Juhu, Mumbai in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. The youngest member of the Bachchan family frequently accompanies her parents on professional assignments around the world, and recently travelled with them to Cannes, where Aishwarya made an appearance as one of the ambassadors for a cosmetics brand.

The 22nd IIFA Awards will be telecast on Colors on June 25 at 8 pm. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.