Aaradhya Bachchan is all heart as Aishwarya Rai wishes fans Happy New Year, see their selfie

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a selfie with her daughter Aaradhya to celebrate the onset of 2022. In the picture, Aaradhya makes a heart shape with her hands. “Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless,” Aishwarya wrote alongside the picture.

There was a flood of hearts on the photo, as fans from different parts of the world sent her love, and called the mother-daughter duo ‘beautiful’.

Aishwarya’s last appearance on the silver screen was back in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, where she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will return in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which stars Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The first part of the series will release this year. In the past 11 years, Aishwarya has appeared only in a handful of films.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya’s husband thanked her for taking full responsibility of Aaradhya when he was away on shoots. “To know that my wife is with Aaradhya is a huge, emotional weight that is lifted, from any parents’ mind. She has allowed me, and I say allowed because that’s what it is — she’s given me permission and allowed (and said), ‘You go act, I’ll take care of Aaradhya.’ So you go out, you get the liberty to perform freely. And it’s a fact,” he had said.

Amitabh Bachchan also wished his fans on New Year. “May we , by the Grace of God , enter this year by the Gate of Truth and Honour and Sincerity .. and may it be a better year in every way .. 🙏🏻✨

Happy New Year 2022 .. !! .. 🎉 Love .. 🌹.”