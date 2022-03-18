scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Baby Aaradhya Bachchan plants a kiss on late ‘ajja’ Krishnaraj Rai’s cheek in mom Aishwarya Rai’s tribute post

Aishwarya Rai paid tribute to her late father Krishnaraj Rai with a picture of him and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

March 18, 2022 12:27:32 pm
Aishwarya Rai often shares pictures of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. (Photos: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Thursday honoured her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his death anniversary. She wrote, “LOVE YOU ETERNALLY DEAREST DARLING DADDYYY-AJJAAA. Our Guardian-Angel forever and beyond… Thank youuu and Love You.”

Aishwarya’s father died in 2017, and she makes sure to pay tribute to him on his birth and death anniversaries. Her new post contained two photos. The first was a portrait of her father, and the second showed him getting a kiss on the cheek from Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Fans sent their love to Aishwarya in the comments section. “Lots of love Aish,” one person wrote in the comments, while scores of others posted heart emojis.

 

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan were recently spotted jetting out of the country ahead of the Holi break. Aishwarya wished the gathered paparazzi a happy Holi as she made her way towards the airport.

The actor has been appearing in films only selectively. She was last seen on screen in 2018’s Fanney Khan, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Before that, she appeared in two films in 2016–Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She will next be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s big budget period epic Ponniyin Selvan, in which she will play Nandini. She shared her first look from the film earlier this month. Ponniyin Selvan, the first of two parts, will be released in theatres on September 30.

