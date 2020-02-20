Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal team up for Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi will release on Diwali 2020. Aankh Micholi will release on Diwali 2020.

Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and others are joining forces for a family entertainer titled Aankh Micholi. Sony Pictures Films India and Umesh Shukla on Thursday announced their latest collaboration, which will hit screens on Diwali 2020.

Aankh Micholi has an ensemble cast, also including Divya Dutta, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. Sachin-Jigar will score the music for the film.

According to the makers, Aankh Micholi “revolves around a family of misfits with a crazily entertaining storyline.” Sharing the news, actor Abhimanyu Dassani wrote on Twitter, “This Diwali I got my eyes on you! Play “Aankh Micholi” with this fun family”

Umesh Shukla, known for directing 102 Not Out, Oh My God and All Is Well, will helm and co-produce the project. He said in a statement, “I am thrilled to again partner with Sony Pictures Films India for Aankh Micholi. The film is very close to my heart, and I am proud to have been able to bring such an exciting cast together for the film. The family entertainer is a story of a family of misfits. Since it’s a complete family entertainer, we thought of releasing the film in Diwali, and I can promise that the audiences will be in for a laugh riot.”

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India added, “Umesh Shukla, through his work over the years, has the innate ability to enthrall audiences by connecting with them through a powerful, humorous and entertaining narrative. As a studio, we are always looking out for engaging and riveting stories that can not only charm audiences but evoke strong emotions. I can proudly say that our next film with Umesh which is a family comedy has attracted the best talent in the industry, and with such a stellar ensemble and Umesh in the driver seat, this Diwali will be truly a rib tickling roller coaster ride for audiences worldwide.”

Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios is also co-producing Aankh Micholi which will be shot in India and Europe.

