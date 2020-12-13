Aanand L Rai to direct Vishwanathan Anand biopic

A biopic on Vishwanathan Anand is in the works. (Photo: Aanand L Rai/Instagram, Express Archive)

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to direct a biopic on Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. The yet-untitled biopic will be co-produced by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. “A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai],” he tweeted.

The makers are yet to make a formal announcement. Details about the cast and other aspects of the film are also under wraps.

Aanand L Rai is currently filming romantic drama Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The movie has been penned by Rai’s longtime collaborator, Himanshu Sharma.

The filmmaker has returned to direction two years after his last outing, Zero, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

