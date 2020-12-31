scorecardresearch
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tests positive for coronavirus

Aanand L Rai recently wrapped up the third schedule of Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2020 11:34:51 am
Aanand L RaiAanand L Rai said he is quarantining as instructed by authorities. (Photo: Aanand L Rai/Facebook)

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has tested positive for coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and has been quarantined.

Aanand took to Twitter to share the diagnosis. The Atrangi Re director tweeted, “I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏.”

Aanand L Rai has been shooting for his film Atrangi Re for a couple of months now. He recently wrapped up the third schedule of Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On Monday, Aanand shared a photo featuring the crew of Atrangi Re at Raisina Hill in Delhi. He captioned the photo, “Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule.”

