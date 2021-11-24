scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Aanand L Rai on vast age gap between Atrangi Re leads Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Dhanush: ‘Watch the film first’

Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The director has addressed the casting controversy over the vast age difference between Sara Ali Khan, 26, and male leads Dhanush and Akshay Kumar who are 38 and 54 respectively.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 24, 2021 10:59:41 am
Aanand L Rai brings together Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for his next movie Atrangi Re.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be seen sharing screen space in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re. The film’s trailer is set to launch on Wednesday. Since the time the film’s cast was announced, it has been criticised from all quarters due to the age difference between Sara (26), and the two male actors Akshay (54) and Dhanush (38).

Now the filmmaker has addressed the casting controversy of Atrangi Re in a recent interview. When asked about the unusual casting, Rai emphasised that the audience just needs to be patient. “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter,” Rai told Mid Day.

He added, “I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what’s right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong.”

Rai also opened up on why he chose the OTT route for his multi-starrer big budget film even as theatres have opened up all over the country and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is already making it big at the box-office. He said, “When I started making the film, the medium was different. As a storyteller, I want to make an honest movie. My idea is to reach maximum people. I would’ve loved to have the film play on a bigger screen, but the deal was done, and we cannot backtrack on it. I am not heartbroken about it.”

