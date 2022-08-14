Aanand L Rai defends Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan as the film is called regressive: ‘I can’t make documentaries’

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is struggling to make an impact at the box office. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, clashed with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which hampered its chances further even though neither of the films are performing up to expectations. Raksha Bandhan, which is a family drama, has also received mostly negative reviews and is criticised for being regressive. Raksha Bandhan revolves around Akshay Kumar’s character, who is determined to get all his four sisters married, before he can settle down, himself.

Rai, speaking to News 18, defended the film and said, “You can’t ignore this. I know, we should be very progressive, we are in many ways. But there are many things that need to be taken care of and you can’t shut your eyes off. Not talking about it will not give you a solution. As a maker, I can’t write articles, I can’t make documentaries.”

He added that his only way of expressing himself is through films, and that if there was indeed something regressive about the film it means that it is time to make changes in society. “I can say we are the best in the world, but are we? We are trying our best. This thing of us (the actors and filmmaker) coming together and telling you a story like Raksha Bandhan where you feel there is something regressive, that means our intention was just to take the focus there. Let’s not ignore it, let’s deal with it. So next time when I make a film, you’ll not find that kind of regression.”

After a lacklustre opening, the film continued to perform poorly and showed a minor growth on its third day, collecting Rs 6.75 crores to 7.25 crores. The total earnings of the film in the last three days has been Rs 21.60 crores as per early estimates. Raksha Bandhan is the third flop in a row from Akshay Kumar, after Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj.