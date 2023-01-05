scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Aanand L Rai confirms Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha is postponed, refutes rumours of fallout with actor

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai also clarified that if Gorkha will be made, it will be led by Akshay Kumar.

akshay kumar gorkhaAkshay Kumar had announced Gorkha in October 2021. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Last year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had announced the war drama Gorkha, based on war hero Major General Ian Cardozo, the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade. Now, the producer of Gorkha, Aanand L Rai, has announced that the film has been postponed due to a few ‘technical and factual’ issues.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Rai said, “There are so many technical things that we need to take care of before we do the film. We also need to work on the factual details of the film. So, it will need the time it deserves. We can’t rush it.”

The filmmaker also clarified that if Gorkha will be made, it will be led by Akshay Kumar. He said, “If we are doing the film then Akshay will be a part of the film. If not, we’ll work on something else.” His statement comes amid speculations about Kumar walking out of the film due to factual errors in the story.

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai had earlier collaborated on Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan.

In 2021, Akshay Kumar had shared the first posters of Gorkha where he was dressed in military uniform. Along with it, he had written, “Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan.”

Meanwhile, Akshay has Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and his Marathi debut film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in the pipeline.

