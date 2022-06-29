Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai: I make films for the Indian middle class

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday said he makes movies for the Indian middle class. Aanand was speaking at the launch of the song “Tere Saath Hoon Main” from his latest offering Raksha Bandhan.

At the song launch, the director said, “I love the middle class (world). And whatever I have learnt from my own roots, I try to stay honest to its representation onscreen. So, I make films for the Indian middle class.”

The cast and crew of Raksha Bandhan at the launch of Tere Saath Hoon Main. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The cast and crew of Raksha Bandhan at the launch of Tere Saath Hoon Main. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aanand L Rai also got candid about collaborating with Akshay Kumar in two back-to-back films – Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. “Akshay said he has made me direct two films back-to-back but he doesn’t know that I wanted to do it. I didn’t want to leave him. I will do preparation of the third film,” Rai shared.

At the event, the filmmaker also revealed why he chooses to work with one music director per movie at a time when most filmmakers team up with multiple composers to add different flavours to their film’s songs. Rai said, “For me music composers are not just about giving a song, music is the soul of a movie. It is important to choose the right soul for the movie. A good lyricist and composer are as essential as a writer and actor.”

Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 11.