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Aamir Khan’s wedding ring for Gauri Spratt: 3 months to find rare ruby, 256 hours to craft
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan commissioned a special wedding ring for wife Gauri Spratt that has a rare Madagascar ruby at its centre.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai on July 6. Opting for a simple registered marriage instead of a grand, star-studded affair, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends, family members, and children, making the occasion deeply personal and meaningful. Now Aamir and Gauri Spratt’s wedding ring details are in the news.
Aamir, Gauri’s wedding rings
One of the biggest highlights of the wedding was the stunning ring Aamir gifted Gauri. Crafted by Qween, the ring has an ultra-rare cabochon-cut natural ruby sourced from Madagascar at its centre. The gemstone sits atop a gold coronet-like structure adorned with 40 real diamonds.
According to the report, it took three months to source the ruby as less than 0.1 per cent of rubies possess this level of quality. The ring itself required over 256 hours of craftsmanship and was completed by 131 pairs of skilled hands.
Interestingly, this is not the first bespoke piece of jewellery that Aamir has commissioned for his wife. Earlier this year, Gauri was seen wearing a rare aquamarine ring sourced from Brazil and surrounded by 40 natural diamonds, which was also Aamir’s gift.
A private yet special celebration
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding grabbed attention for its understated elegance and unconventional choices. Staying true to his preference for simplicity, Aamir kept the celebrations low-key, with only a select group of loved ones attending the special day.
The wedding was made even more special by giving their children an important role in the ceremony. Aamir’s son, Azad Rao Khan, and Gauri’s son, Quinn, served as the ring bearers, adding a heartwarming family touch to the couple’s intimate celebration at their Mumbai residence.
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Gauri Spratt’s wedding look
For her intimate wedding with Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt embraced understated elegance in a custom ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
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Moving away from traditional bridal reds and heavy embellishments, she opted for a muted lehenga featuring intricate white floral embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta and layered polki jewellery accented with emeralds. Her makeup shared a video and shared that she followed a “second-skin” approach for her makeup, and her hair stood out with a relaxed, side-swept bohemian fishtail braid adorned with delicate white flowers.
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