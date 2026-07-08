Aamir Khan’s wedding ring for Gauri Spratt: 3 months to find rare ruby, 256 hours to craft

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai on July 6. Opting for a simple registered marriage instead of a grand, star-studded affair, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends, family members, and children, making the occasion deeply personal and meaningful. Now Aamir and Gauri Spratt’s wedding ring details are in the news.

Aamir, Gauri’s wedding rings

One of the biggest highlights of the wedding was the stunning ring Aamir gifted Gauri. Crafted by Qween, the ring has an ultra-rare cabochon-cut natural ruby sourced from Madagascar at its centre. The gemstone sits atop a gold coronet-like structure adorned with 40 real diamonds.