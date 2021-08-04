How Aamir Khan’s trainer ‘tortured him’ to achieve Dhoom 3 physique, watch video

Actor Aamir Khan is known for pushing himself to the limit physically for his films. Be it bulking up or slimming down or building a rugged physique, the actor is true to his tag of ‘Mr Perfectionist’ when he sets out to transform himself for a new project.

His fitness trainers stand witness to his drive. Recently, the actor’s Dhoom 3 fitness trainer David Poznic shared a video of Aamir Khan doing a challenging exercise with dumbbells that strengthens the core, as part of his training for the film.

David wrote that he made Aamir do this regularly as part of his preparation for the role in Dhoom 3. “This exercise is just TOO good for rocking the core on chest day while also working on functional strength. It’s very much a “work out like an acrobat” kind of exercise, so I had Aamir do it regularly during our film prep for his role as a professional acrobat in “Dhoom 3.”

Aamir played the dual role of the villainous twins Samar and Sahir in the action-feature, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

In one of his highlights on his profile, David has an old video with Aamir Khan from his training sessions for PK and Dhoom 3. In the video, Aamir says David ‘was the mean guy who really tortured’ him for two years. “But I’ve looked the best when David was training me, which was for Dhoom 3 and PK.”

In the video, Aamir can be seen struggling hard at the gym with dumbbells and push-ups. In one part of the video, Aamir almost gives up, takes a deep breath and walks back to training. In another part of the video, he tells David, “I’m going to get you.”

Aamir Khan has undergone physical transformations quite a few times, PK and Dhoom 3 just being a few examples. In Dangal, he gained weight to play the role of a middle-aged father and then slimmed down again. On the work front, Aamir is now busy with his film Laal Singh Chadha.