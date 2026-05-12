Aamir Khan’s son Junaid calls Gauri Spratt by her name, reveals never seeing parents disagree

Aamir Khan has always been open about his relationship with his ex-wives Reena Dutta ad Kiran Rao. Despite currently dating Gauri Spratt, the actor-filmmaker continues to share a cordial bond with both of them. In a recent interview, Aamir’s son Junaid Khan spoke candidly about their family dynamics and recalled dealing with his parents’ divorce at the age of seven. He also opened up about Gauri and revealed that he addresses her by her name.

During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid was asked about the impact of his parents’ divorce in 2002. “Our parents were fairly mature about it. Two good people aren’t necessarily always good together. I had two happy parents, even if they are not together as opposed to unhappy parents together. So, I think it worked out,” he shared.

Moreover, the first time Junaid Khan saw his parents disagreeing with each other was when he was 19 years old. He said, “I must have been 7-8 years old, so obviously I didn’t see it coming. But another thing, mom and dad have always been on the same page with us. The first time I ever even knew that they could disagree on something was when I was 19.”

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The actor continued, “I don’t know what it was exactly about but they had an argument over something. My dad asked me, ‘How old are you?’ My mom answered, ‘He is 19, now he can know we don’t agree on everything.’ With us kids, they were always on the same page, every conversation was them talking to us together and it continued on. In fact, it happens sometimes even today.”

During the interview, Junaid Khan called Aamir Khan’s second wife Kiran Rao a “lovely” person, and said, “Yeah. Not tough at all. She is a lovely person, very sweet and warm. We always got along great. There were no apprehensions from our side at all. I think all the adults in this situation were behaving like adults so it was very busy for us kids.” He added that Aamir’s current girlfriend Gauri Spratt is also very “sweet.” Junaid said, “Gauri is lovely, she is very sweet. I am genuinely really happy for him. I am not sure how long it was before he revealed it to the media. Eventually, it’s a personal relationship, and it will remain that way.”

When asked how he addresses both Gauri and Kiran, the Ek Din actor shared, “I call Gauri by her name only. For the longest time, Kiran was Kiran aunty. And at one point, when we were 15-16, she asked me to call her by her name. We all live within a 100 mtr distance of each other.”

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Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. The former couple share two children, son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005, but the two parted ways in 2021. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan. The actor is currently dating Gauri Spratt, whom he has reportedly been with for over a year.