Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par moves beyond the ‘private cinema’ experiment for major OTT debut

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to stream on SonyLIV.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Superstar Aamir Khan’s sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par is set to make its streaming debut on Sony LIV nearly a year after its theatrical run, the streamer announced on Monday.

Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in cinema halls across the country in June 2025, earning over Rs 250 crore and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances.

In a statement, SonyLIV said the film’s upcoming streaming premiere will also mark a milestone. Sitaare Zameen Par will become the first Hindi theatrical film to debut on the service.

The film, a remake of the Spanish movie Champions, featured Aamir as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court.