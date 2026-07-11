Aamir Khan plans Rs 100 cr Pali Hill sky villa for Gauri Spratt and entire family: Report

Aamir Khan is reportedly building more than just a luxury home. The actor is said to be planning a sprawling multi-generational family residence in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill, where nearly his entire family will live under one roof once an ongoing redevelopment project is complete.

The ambitious plan dates back to 2024, when it was reported that Aamir would be temporarily moving out of his residence as the two adjoining residential buildings—Bella Vista and Marina Apartments—were set to undergo redevelopment. As part of the project, both structures will be demolished and replaced with newly constructed buildings, which are expected to be ready by 2030.

Even before redevelopment began, Aamir was among the largest stakeholders in the project. He owned nine of Bella Vista’s 24 apartments and reportedly held multiple units in the adjoining Marina Apartments.

Inside the planned multi-generational sky villa

Now, according to a report by the Free Press Journal, the actor has taken his vision several steps further. Aamir has reportedly spent over Rs 100 crore to acquire additional apartments in the redeveloped complex, with plans to merge them into an expansive sky villa designed to house his entire family.

According to the report, the residence has been designed to cater to different generations of the Khan family while also providing shared spaces for spending time together. One entire floor is reportedly being designed as a dedicated entertainment space, where the family can host private gatherings, celebrations and get-togethers.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt dances at close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebrations. Watch

A separate floor has reportedly been earmarked for Aamir’s 33-year-old son, Junaid Khan. Aamir is expected to occupy two floors along with his wife Gauri Spratt and Quinn—Gauri’s son from her previous marriage.

Story continues below this ad

The actor is also said to be making arrangements for the rest of his immediate family. His mother, Zeenat Hussain, and his sisters, Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan Dutta—who is married to Aamir’s former wife Reena Dutta’s brother, Rajeev Dutta—are all likely to have apartments in the same building. Another apartment is reportedly being planned for his former wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad.

The Free Press Journal report further claims that Aamir has already paid over Rs 100 crore to acquire the additional apartment blocks required for the project.

Temporary move until redevelopment is complete

Until the redevelopment is completed, Aamir has shifted to a temporary residence nearby. He has reportedly rented four apartments in Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, where he currently lives with his mother, his sisters, his sons Junaid and Azad, as well as Gauri Spratt and Quinn. Once the redevelopment is complete, the family is expected to move into what could become one of the most unique celebrity residences in Mumbai—a sprawling sky villa designed to keep the entire Khan family together.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding

Aamir and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate registered ceremony at the actor’s Pali Hill residence on July 5, in the presence of close family members and friends. The private wedding was attended by their children from previous relationships, with Aamir’s son Azad Rao Khan and Gauri’s son Quinn serving as the ring bearers. The ceremony marked Aamir’s third marriage after his previous marriages to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.