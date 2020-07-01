Aamir Khan’s mother tests negative for coronavirus

Aamir Khan on Tuesday shared that his mother will undergo Covid-19 test. (Express archives photo) Aamir Khan on Tuesday shared that his mother will undergo Covid-19 test. (Express archives photo)

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan on Wednesday said his mother Zeenat Hussain tested negative for coronavirus. This comes after Aamir had revealed that his staff members have been tested positive for coronavirus and were immediately quarantined in a medical facility.

In a statement released today, the Laal Singh Chaddha star said, “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes 🙏 Love. Aamir”

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan revealed in a statement that while his remaining staff members and himself have tested negative, he was taking his mother for coronavirus test. He also expressed gratitude towards the staff of Kokilaben Hospital for being caring and professional during the testing process.

