Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha holding on to Baisakhi release, makers deny ‘misleading stories’

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is holding on to its release date, a statement from Aamir Khan Productions confirmed.

Earlier, a few reports had claimed that the film Laal Singh Chaddha might be rescheduled as the makers do not want it to clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period action film K.G.F: Chapter 2. KGF 2 also releases on the same day (April 14).

Clearly, the movie buffs in the country are going to be spoilt for choice on this year’s Baisakhi holiday.

The statement, shared on Aamir Khan Productions’ social media handles denied reports. It read, “Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacoml8 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’s Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning Tom Hanks-starrer that was an adaptation of the novel of the same name 1986 novel by Winston Groom.

The original film followed Hanks’ titular character, a simple-minded, compassionate man, who participates and unintentionally affects important events in modern American history.

Director Chandan had earlier directed Aamir in 2017’s Secret Superstar. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the cast.