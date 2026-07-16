Aamir Khan’s friend recalls being shocked by Kiran Rao split; says Reena Dutta is his ‘rock’

Days after Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony, his close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has reflected on the actor’s previous marriages, opening up about Aamir’s separation from Kiran Rao and sharing what he admires about Reena Dutta, Kiran and Gauri.

Speaking to Rediff.com, Amin admitted that Aamir and Kiran’s separation came as a surprise to him.

“That’s a question I’ve often asked myself. If someone can explain why two people fall in love, perhaps they can also explain why they fall out of love.”

He said relationships are far more complicated than they appear from the outside.

“Relationships are far more complex. People evolve, they change, and sometimes they grow in different directions. Over time, they may realise they are no longer the same people they once were.”

Amin said he never asked the former couple about the reasons behind their separation.

“Aamir and Kiran were together for 15 years. When they told us they were separating, I was genuinely shocked. But what impressed me was the way they handled it. Not once did they behave in a manner that suggested bitterness or hostility. Whatever was personal remained personal. There were no public arguments, no disrespect. I don’t know what happened between them because they don’t discuss such personal reasons with us.”

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He added that despite the divorce, there is no awkwardness between Kiran and Gauri.

“I have seen Kiran and Gauri chatting warmly. There’s no awkwardness or negativity.”

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan on ‘love jihad’ claims: ‘Gauri not even Hindu; Kiran, Reena didn’t convert’

How Reena, Kiran and Gauri are different

Having known Aamir for nearly three decades, Amin said each of the three women has played a unique role in the actor’s life.

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Speaking about Reena Dutta, he described her as Aamir’s strongest support during Lagaan.

“Reena was like a rock. She stepped in to produce Lagaan because she knew Aamir needed her support.”

He recalled that the couple always respected each other’s opinions, even when they disagreed.

“Whenever there were disagreements over budgets or production, Aamir never dismissed her views. He would patiently explain why certain decisions had to be made for the sake of the film. There was a great deal of mutual respect between them.”

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Amin admitted he was heartbroken when Aamir and Reena decided to part ways.

“When Aamir told us that he and Reena were separating, I was heartbroken.”

He then shared that he first met Kiran while she was working as an assistant director on Lagaan. Recalling an incident from the film’s shoot, Amin said he once refused to go on set after an assistant director spoke to him rudely.

“Kiran then came and said, ‘Baggu, put the tikkas only when you feel ready. No one is going to force you.’ She did not make me feel guilty though I later realised she herself had probably been reprimanded because of the delay. That’s how I remember Kiran: Intelligent and compassionate.”

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Describing Gauri Spratt, Amin said she has quietly impressed everyone around her.

“Gauri is special in her own way. We’ve spent time together in Panchgani, where she enjoys long walks, nature and a simple lifestyle. She’s an accomplished entrepreneur and has worked in the fashion and beauty business. But she does not talk about her achievements.”

According to Amin, Gauri’s greatest strength is her emotional maturity.

“What stands out about Gauri is her emotional intelligence. She listens before she speaks. She prefers to understand every side of a situation before forming an opinion.”

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Aamir on his bond with Reena and Kiran

Aamir has also spoken about the respect and affection he continues to share with his former wives despite their divorces.

In an interview with India Today earlier, the actor spoke about his marriages and said Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao remain among the most important people in his life.

“You know the important people I met in my life, like Reena – she and I were married when we were together for 16 years. It was a runaway marriage; we eloped to get married. The most important relationships that I had in my life were with these wonderful people. Both Reena and Kiran are amazing people. These two women are the ones I have spent my life with, and they have given me a lot.”

He added that while the relationships had changed over time, the respect had remained intact.

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“We did go through a divorce, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have a lot of respect and love for each other. So maybe we have moved on in our relationship, but I have the highest regard for both Kiran and Reena and their families. In fact, I am close to mummy and daddy. Reena’s daddy died recently. I’m very close to their families.”

Aamir’s three marriages

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple welcomed two children, Junaid and Ira, before separating in 2002. He married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed son Azad through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite their divorce, the two continue to co-parent Azad and collaborate professionally.

The actor married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5 after introducing her publicly on his 60th birthday last year. Gauri has a five-year-old son, Quinn, from her previous marriage.