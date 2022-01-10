Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s New Year resolution is to shed 20 kgs: ‘I’m pretty determined’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who is in Germany, is ‘pretty determined’ to focus on her weight loss. On Monday, she treated her followers to photos and mentioned how she fasted for 15 days to kickstart her attempt to lose weight. “I haven’t been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I’ve been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I’ve been very inactive. I’ve put on 20kgs. And it’s been really messing with my head,” she shared on Instagram.

Ira said not just weight loss but there are “other things on the list to work on in Germany”. The star kid said while she has not lost a significant amount of weight, she has found a “renewed motivation to try harder”. “I found a rhythm. I’m doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I’m really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I’ll be sharing them. I’m pretty determined. Let’s see how it goes,” she wrote.

Ira Khan is currently at Buchinger Wilhelmi, which is known for its fasting programme. As per the official website, “The Buchinger Wilhelmi programme is built around the fasting method developed by the clinic’s founder Dr. Otto Buchinger (1878 – 1966). This method has been honed continually over three generations and in cooperation with university research centres. Our programme is designed to preserve, promote and restore your health. We pursue a holistic approach that sees the body, mind and soul as one in the healing and growth process. The focus is on therapeutic fasting and personal medical care. Conscious nutrition, physical fitness and spiritual inspiration round off our range of services and play an equally important role in the regeneration of the body and spirit as physical treatments and exercise in nature.”